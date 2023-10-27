The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's version of 1989 is finally here and fans are going wild

In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift releasing her version of 1989 complete with five brand new vault tracks.

Not only that, but Jay Z reveals what his daughter Blue Ivy really thinks of her super famous parents and The Beatles will be releasing their final ever song next week.Taylor Swift has finally dropped her version of 1989 featuring the highly-anticipated five new tracks from The Vault. The singer shared the new record overnight and told her fans that a part of her was being reclaimed by releasing Taylor's version of the album she loves so dearly.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage at the brand new venue, The Sphere in Las Vegas to join U2 in a duet. The rock group and the pop icon performed a number of hits for fans in the crowd including Shallow from the film, A Star is Born, which starred Gaga, and U2's own hit I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For. U2 announced their Sphere residency back in February before kicking the huge shows off in September. They have since extended their residency to February 2024. headtopics.com

And The Beatles will be releasing their final ever song next week. The new track, called Now and Then, has been created with the help of Artificial Intelligence and will feature all four original members. Now and Then originated from a demo which was recorded in the 1970s and the two remaining members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have used previous vocals from the late John Lennon and George Harrison in order to complete the song.

Read more:

hellomag »

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Releases Own Version of '1989' AlbumTaylor Swift drops her own version of her fifth studio album, causing issues for Apple streaming service users. She shares a handwritten note to commemorate the re-release. The original 2014 version of 1989 was a commercial success. Read more ⮕