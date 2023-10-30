The Cycling Bible by Chris Sidwells

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design.

The section dealing with strength training and stretching is excellent, giving some helpful tips in an arena that's all too frequently ignored by those just wanting to get out on their bike. However, guidance elsewhere in the book on training and performance feels very full-on in comparison. The language, advice and approach are much more tailored towards experienced cyclists looking to improve their technique.

And at £25 it's not an inexpensive purchase. There aren't very many 'total guide to cycling' books out there to compare it with, but given that it's pretty much a book of two halves, it's perhaps not as good value as buying a couple of books that offer a more dedicated insight into a smaller segment of cycling.is well presented and offers some good advice and information, but it does come across as trying to appeal to two very different sectors of cyclist.

Based on the author's extensive experience and research, this book collates the knowledge you will need to specifically train for the technical, physical and mental aspects of cycling training. It includes riding positions, strength and conditioning, endurance training, the psychological side of training, tailoring nutrition to your goals and bringing it all together to create your own training plan.

It felt like a book of two halves, with the first half focused towards beginners and the second towards the more experienced.Split into 11 sections focusing on everything from reasons to ride, types of cycling, kit, bikes, setup to technique, fitness and training.

