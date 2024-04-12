The CW Network to Take Over Coverage of NASCAR's Xfinity Series Early

The CW Network will take over coverage of NASCAR 's second-tier Xfinity Series in mid-September at Bristol Motor Speedway — roughly five months earlier than originally planned — after NBC Sports worked a deal to bow out early, the network announced Thursday.

