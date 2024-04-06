The Crown Writer Peter Morgan Considers New Mini-Series

The Crown writer Peter Morgan is considering creating mini-series about the abdication of Edward VIII and the tale of Queen Mary , after previously stating he was done with the Royal family. He is working with a senior producer from The Crown , but no contracts or deals have been made yet.

