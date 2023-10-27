The Crown's ending has been changed following the late Queen's death

about penning the royal farewell, and as it turns out, he'd had a different ending in mind. Revealing that he'd already written the majority of season six when. "So because of how deeply everybody will have felt that, I had to try and find a way in which the final episode dealt with the character's death, even though she hadn't died yet."The Crown

with the Queen's death, however this won't be the case. Instead, 2005 will be the final benchmark. "It was the cutoff to keep it historical, not journalistic," Peter added. "I think by stopping almost 20 years before the present day, it's dignified."While few details have been shared about the final episode, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, has teased a "powerful emotional ending.

"Peter did such an amazing job at weaving all of these stories together and really leaving us with such a powerful emotional ending," she said. "It really does give you the feeling of honoring the queen's entire reign."While Queen Elizabeth's death will not feature as a storyline, season six will portray the tragic loss of Princess Diana. It has already been confirmed that the 1997 car crash, which took Diana's life, will not be shown. headtopics.com

During a TV panel at the Edinburgh Festival this year, executive producer Suzanne Mackie explained that the Princess of Wales's passing will be handled sensitively."The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people," she said.

Speaking about the final season, Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana, said: "I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know. headtopics.com

