HEAD TOPICS

The Crown in Vogue: Exploring the Magazine's Royal Archive

  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 52 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📰 BritishVogue
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 48
  • Publisher: 80,08 / 13.

The article discusses the idea for The Crown in Vogue and the challenges faced in accessing Vogue's archive of photographs. It also describes the layout and contents of the Vogue archives, including the royal archive.

The Crown, Vogue, Archive, Photographs, History, Study, Royal Archive

The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to Vogue’s archive of photographs – “the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it – was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away round a corner in the basement of Vogue House in London’s West End, the Vogue archives are contained in two rather featureless rooms, low-ceilinged and airless.

A clever system of sliding cabinets allows both a Tardis-like capacity for holding much more than they might seem capable of. Row upon row of old-fashioned filing cabinets, like sentries lined up, hold envelopes of prints. Most of these are impeccably marked up with names and dates – apart from Vogue’s royal archive which, as bad luck would have it, was scattered throughout – the stuff of history stuffed into large boxes. Together with scouring every issue of Vogue – it was launched in 1916 and for many years came out fortnightly – there was a good 18 months of study here, and it began in earnes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Vogue’s November 2023 Cover Story Is A Star-Studded Farewell To Vogue House“After 65 years in this corner of Mayfair, Vogue is moving home,” Edward Enninful writes in his introduction to the November 2023 issue.
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Danish royals exude Hollywood glamour in Prince Christian's official birthday portraitsCrown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Christian turned 18 on 15 October
Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Crown Prince Frederik sparks unexpected scandal as he's pictured with another womanCrown Prince Frederik has been married to Crown Princess Mary since 2004
Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Crown Princess Mary's discreet tribute to husband Crown Prince FrederikThe Danish royal has paid this subtle nod to her husband hours after photos were released with a Mexican socialite
Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visitThe Danish royals hosted the Spanish King and Queen
Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Promote 'Royal Run'Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary put on a united front as they promote a charity run after Mexican socialite, Genoveva Casanova was pictured with the heir in Madrid.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »