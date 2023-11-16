The Crown: A Popular and Intriguing TV Show

Everyone watches The Crown . Okay, not everyone, but it feels like it – it’s said that over 29 million people watched season four. Previously, 73 million people in total tuned in to seasons one through three. Why? Part of it is the acting – so far, it’s been nominated for 69 Emmys and won 21. Part of it is the lavish visuals – rumour has it that The Crown is the most expensive show ever made for the streaming service.

But part of it is also the delicate balance of dramatising the British royal family’s private lives while, at the same time, refusing to stray far from real-life events . Whether we’d like to admit it or not, we’re insatiably interested by literal palace intrigue. In 2021, Netflix released its first picture of Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana – sending the internet into a tizzy over their uncanny resemblance. It’s par for the course: throughout its multiple seasons, the creators of The Crown have taken great care in casting talent who capture the complicated essence of their royal persona





Read more: BRİTİSHVOGUE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: Danish royals exude Hollywood glamour in Prince Christian's official birthday portraitsCrown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Christian turned 18 on 15 October

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik sparks unexpected scandal as he's pictured with another womanCrown Prince Frederik has been married to Crown Princess Mary since 2004

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Princess Mary's discreet tribute to husband Crown Prince FrederikThe Danish royal has paid this subtle nod to her husband hours after photos were released with a Mexican socialite

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visitThe Danish royals hosted the Spanish King and Queen

Source: hellomag | Read more »

PLANET_F1: Christian Horner makes intriguing suggestion to spice up sprint race formatThe sprint format has come under increased scrutiny following the races in Qatar and Austin.

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: The Great Deceiver by Elly Griffiths: intriguing, multi-layered and full of rich period detailMagician Max Mephisto might now be divorced from his film actress wife Lydia Lamont and living in London but dark events in Brighton – the seaside town he knows well – are about to lure him back.

Source: leponline | Read more »