The Crown: A Popular and Intriguing TV Show

Everyone watches The Crown . Okay, not everyone, but it feels like it – it’s said that over 29 million people watched season four. Previously, 73 million people in total tuned in to seasons one through three. Why? Part of it is the acting – so far, it’s been nominated for 69 Emmys and won 21. Part of it is the lavish visuals – rumour has it that The Crown is the most expensive show ever made for the streaming service.
But part of it is also the delicate balance of dramatising the British royal family’s private lives while, at the same time, refusing to stray far from real-life events . Whether we’d like to admit it or not, we’re insatiably interested by literal palace intrigue. In 2021, Netflix released its first picture of Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana – sending the internet into a tizzy over their uncanny resemblance. It’s par for the course: throughout its multiple seasons, the creators of The Crown have taken great care in casting talent who capture the complicated essence of their royal persona
