The Crooked House pub to be rebuilt after fire

Britain’s wonkiest pub The Crooked House owners agree to council order to rebuild boozer. Fire at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ as flames rip through iconic boozer after owners announce it will close forever They were told to rebuild the building to the state it was before the fire last August., will not change the fact that the building in that location is not viable as a public house.

" "For this reason, the appellant has put forward a sustainable, and what it sees as a genuine and practical solution to the issue, to the council that it rebuild the building on other land that it owns, to operate as a public house, with other development to increase footfall and give the pub and the building a real chance of success as a community asset." SUSPICION grew as the Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffs, was burnt down just days after it was sold. The rest of the building was demolished without permission less than 48 hours later, prompting national outcry and calls for better protection for heritage pubs.A woman, 34, and two men, aged 44 and 23, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered - they were also released on bail. Lawyers began looking into potential breaches of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act after the demolition. Meanwhile, Leader of the Council, councillor Roger Lees, said: “A huge amount of time and resources have been put into investigating the unauthorised demolition of the Crooked Hous

Crooked House Pub Fire Rebuild Council Order Arson Demolition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crooked House owners agree to rebuild iconic pub — on one conditionThe iconic pub is being rebuilt brick-by-brick- But there's a catch.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Crooked House: Experts say rebuild could be complicatedA museum says some of its buildings have taken years to reconstruct.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Crooked House owners appeal against council order to rebuild pubIn a statement today, March 27, South Staffordshire District Council revealed that an appeal has been lodged.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Nigel Farage tipped for envoy role in Britain if Donald Trump returns to the White HouseThe former Brexit Party leader is in line for a 'very significant' job if Mr Trump returns to the White House , most likely as an economic envoy to the UK or economic adviser.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Nigel Farage tipped for envoy role in Britain if Donald Trump returns to the White HouseThe former Brexit Party leader is in line for a 'very significant' job if Mr Trump returns to the White House , most likely as an economic envoy to the UK or economic adviser.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

The Crooked Tap, Driffield: The 'classy and upmarket' Yorkshire pub set in an old NatWest branchI’ve been racking my brain but I can’t remember ever visiting a pub which has automatic doors.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »