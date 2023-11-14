The Coolest Gear for Road Cyclists: Holiday Gift Guide

Do you have a hard time finding the best gifts for the road cyclists in your life? Do they prefer long open roads instead of endless rock gardens? Well, our experts compiled a list of the coolest gear for the road cyclist on your holiday list this season. We have gifts ideas ranging from $25 stocking stuffers to the max — helping you dial in exactly the right gear for your budget and riders’ needs.

Now that tubeless tires are firmly in the road mainstream, there is no better time to start your switch over to a tubeless system (here’s). It will keep your floor free of goop, plus, when swapping tires, it’ll suck the sealant out so you can inject it into your new tires, saving time and money. It’s perfect for gravel and cyclocross, too, where you’re changing tires more often based on conditions!is a cheap fix for keeping your bum dry. These plastic easy-to-stow fenders are the perfect answer to surprise wet days and only take a second to instal

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BİKERUMOR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROADCC: Pirelli P Zero Road TLR: A Versatile Road Tyre for Speed and GripThe Pirelli P Zero Road TLR is a versatile road tyre that offers speed, grip, and durability. It provides a good balance of performance and ride quality, making it suitable for various road conditions. With a wide range of sizes available, it caters to different preferences and needs.

Source: roadcc | Read more »

BİKERUMOR: Bryton Gardia R300L: The Radar That Keeps Cyclists SafeThe Bryton Gardia R300L is a rear-mounted radar that alerts cyclists of approaching vehicles faster than any other radar on the market. It has a long battery life and comes with a helpful app for better usage.

Source: bikerumor | Read more »

BİKERUMOR: Top Gift Ideas for CyclistsCheck out our top gift ideas for cyclists, from budget stocking stuffers to surprises at every price point. This versatile strap is a must-have for any cyclist, allowing you to carry various items during your ride. It's lightweight and fits in small pockets.

Source: bikerumor | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Storm Debi causes road closures and disruption in Northern IrelandSome roads remain closed and there is disruption to the public transport network across Northern Ireland following Storm Debi. Weather warnings were in place but have since been lifted by the Met Office. Warnings in the Republic of Ireland - including a rare red warning, the highest level - have also ended. In Northern Ireland, about 2,000 customers were without power, mainly in Craigavon, Newry and Downpatrick, according to electricity grid operator NIE Networks.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Police Close Road in Edinburgh Following IncidentPolice have closed a road in Edinburgh following an incident. Commuters have been warned of delays and congestion in the area.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Road closed after man taken to hospital with head injuryPolice have asked drivers to avoid the area

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »