The Complicated Relationship with Underwear

We have a complicated relationship with underwear, don't we? On one hand we love it - the beautiful lace, the seductive silk, the pretty patterns. But the reality is often a dispiriting collection of smalls, often grey and sagging, a few so uncomfortable you couldn’t countenance wearing them and then the super sexy ones (often bought by a man) that feel faintly ridiculous. My underwear has been through many stages.

In my 20s it was a thing of delight, then in the young mum years it was depressing. When I found myself suddenly single in my mid-forties I knew it had to be tackled. From my years assisting Trinny and Susannah I knew the uplifting, form-flattering power of good undies, yet I had knickers older than my teenagers and bras that were shapeless and offered zero support.Maison SL , in London's Notting Hill. She has spent 25 years fitting people for bras and can pretty much tell what size you are from sight."Our bodies change as we get olde

