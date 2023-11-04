The chilling reality of organised crime and drugs gangs in Greater Manchester

The chilling reality of organised crime and drugs gangs operating across Greater Manchester was laid bare in often harrowing detail. Over three nights, BBC crime documentary series The Detectives gave a graphic insight into the lengths OCGs will go to peddle their evil trade and maintain a violent grip over their 'turf' - at the expense of vulnerable addicts, complete innocents and even children duped and lured in with false promises
. The cameras followed the valiant and ultimately successful work of a specialised Greater Manchester Police team to bring down 'The Adam' gang, operating on Rochdale's Newbold estate. READ MORE:Gang thought they were about to make millions - but police were watching their every move READ MORE: The makeover plans coming to Piccadilly Gardens' concrete pavilion - as the council legally can't knock it down Tree surgeon Cameron Brooksbank, then aged just 18 and working nearby, stepped in to diffuse a minor road rage incident, but was set upon later by a mob of 20 men, one armed with an axe. Cameron, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 24, was struck by the axe in the armpit, and then on his wrist as he desperately tried to shield his head from another blow. His severed hand was partially reattached, but Cameron required a further five surgeries. His attacker Mohammed Awais Sajid, also known as 'Skinny', went on to be jailed for 18 year
