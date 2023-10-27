The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena: Full information including last minute tickets, timings and setlist

Manchester dance giants The Chemical Brothers are known for their energetic and visually impressive live shows, and there is no doubt that their show at First Direct Arena will be any different. Following up their 2019 critically acclaimed album No Geography, the duo, consisting of Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands, released their tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling on September 8th.

Support at First Direct Arena comes from James Holroyd. At the time of publishing, there are a limited number of tickets available for The Chemical Brothers at First Direct Arena. Tickets available currently start at £39.50 per person, and can be found on Ticketmaster. No official setlist has been released for the event, but the following setlist was played in Cardiff on September 9, according to Setlist.

