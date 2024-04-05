The Cheeky Girls to Give Away New Irn-Bru Flavours in Glasgow

NOUGHTIES icons The Cheeky Girls will be coming to Glasgow next week to hand out new limited-edition Irn-Bru . The drinks company has launched two new retro-inspired Irn-Bru Xtra flavours - Raspberry Ripple and Wild Berry Slush - aiming to evoke tastes of the 90s and Y2K era.

Pop duo Gabriela and Monica Irimia, best known for their hit Cheeky Song, will be giving away free cans of the flavours at Nisa Local on Hope Street on Tuesday, April 9 from 1pm.

