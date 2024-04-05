The Challenges of Pensions Saving and Retirement Planning

Surveying today’s pensions landscape, we must ask ourselves: are we saving enough, are the returns good enough and are we getting the right support to navigate the complex decisions? Over the last 12 years, millions have been enrolled in workplace pensions for the first time due to auto-enrolment. Today, 88 per cent of workers have a workplace pension – up from 55 per cent in 2012. We should recognise auto enrolment for the success it has been. But significant gaps and inadequacies remain.

Much depends on what generation you belong to. One in five single pensioners has no income beyond the state pension and benefits to rely on. Many retiring in a decade or two did not have access to workplace pensions early in their career and were also shut out of defined benefit pensions – so may well face a shortfall. And while younger generations have the advantage of auto-enrolment, many feel too stretched with high rents and student loans to prioritise retirement saving

