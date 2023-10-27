The Celtic 'tricks' narrative flipped on Rangers as real Xmas disadvantage named

Brendan Rodgers has been told Celtic's post-Christmas fixture list could hand them an advantage over Rangers after the boss stated there were 'tricks' going on behind the scenes.

The Scottish Premiership champions are away from home on Boxing Day as they face Dundee - and that means Celtic are on the road after Christmas again with the Hoops enduring seven consecutive away days. The Dens Park trip comes a few days before facing off against Philippe Clement's Rangers at Parkhead to round off the year.

The Light Blues face off against Ross County at ibrox on the 27th before they make the trip across Glasgow for derby day - and pundit Cammy Bell reckons that Celtic will hold the advantage in terms of pre-game preparation going into the Celtic Park showdown. A caller to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard echoes Rodgers "tricks" comments before claiming that the fixture list put Celtic at a disadvantage. headtopics.com

7 things we spotted at Celtic training as Brendan Rodgers holds open auditions for Hatate role while misfits remerge View gallery Former Ibrox goalkeeper Bell said: "What I would say John is that I totally agree that it is very strange that they have had seven away fixtures in a row, but they do have an extra game ahead of the Old Firm to recover. Rangers play on the 27th and Celtic play on the 26th, with the Old Firm on the 30th.

"For me that then puts the advantage for the Old Firm game to Celtic and being in their position. I am just making the point." Both sides of the Old Firm have voiced their frustration over the fixture list. Both Rangers and Motherwell have been irked that their game at Fir Park has been moved to Christmas Eve. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Big Brother's Zak pictured wearing Celtic and Rangers kit after exit from showZak Srakaew donned both Celtic and Rangers kits while modelling for JD Sports. Read more ⮕

Hearts getting hit with Celtic and Rangers sore facesThe Record Sport columnist believes it's time for a different approach during the trip to Ibrox. Read more ⮕

Hotline calls out Brendan Rodgers' Celtic delusion and clueless RangersGordon Parks took your calls as one caller insists Aberdeen should be awarded a penalty BEFORE their away meeting with PAOK Read more ⮕

SPFL confirm Celtic & Rangers fixture changes over festive periodSeveral games involving Celtic and Rangers have been switched to accommodate television coverage in the Scottish Premiership over the festive period. Read more ⮕

Celtic and Rangers handed Tv fixture shakeup as Sky Sports announce live picksThe broadcaster revealed the matches they will show in December and early January from the top flight. Read more ⮕

'Tesco’s new meal deal got me excited for my xmas dinner already'This year's range includes new offerings as well as the return of some classics Read more ⮕