The Buccaneers review: This Apple TV+ costume drama is the new Bridgerton

This new period drama from Apple TV+ sets out its stall during a fantastical sequence in the opening episode. The debutantes at the debs ball in London are processing down a grand staircase, being closely appraised by young society men. The beautiful girls in their magnificent gowns stop and hold up paddles bearing numbers while the onlookers take notes and assess them as if they were livestock at a cattle market.

When the St Georges and the Elmsworths arrive in London they are thrown into an endless round of parties, balls and celebrations, and each of the eight episodes is framed around some sort of gathering or big social occasion.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a streaming service with a good fortune must be in want of a Bridgerton A costume drama revolving around society events in which a duke falls in love with a beautiful young woman from a wealthy family, soundtracked by modern tunes and filled with instantly meme-able scenes? It is a truth universally acknowledged that a streaming service with a good fortune must be in want of aIt's been so expertly made that you have little choice but to just surrender to it. Resistance is futile. It looks absolutely beautiful. headtopics.com

There's a suitably detestable villain in Conchita's brother-in-law, the dastardly, gaslighting James (Barney Fishwick), described by his own sister, Honoria, as"a monster". A sweet clandestine romance develops when the strait-laced, repressed Honoria (Mia Threapleton) allows Mabel to loosen her strait-laces.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Apple's Private Wi-Fi Address Feature Not Functioning ProperlyApple's Private Wi-Fi Address feature, designed to prevent user tracking, has not been working correctly since its introduction in September 2020 due to a bug in Apple's Bonjour networking protocol. Read more ⮕

I baked viral Biscoff apple crumble and it is pudding of the yearApple crumble is the perfect recipe for Autumn and it just got a lot sweeter Read more ⮕

Smartphones to Automatically Update Clocks for Daylight Saving TimeBoth Android and Apple devices, including tablets, will automatically change time for Daylight Saving Time, ensuring that alarms are not affected. Read more ⮕

Arm Chipmakers Pose a Threat to Intel and AMDArm chipmakers, like Apple with its M-series chips, are proving to be performance competitive and more efficient than Intel and AMD processors, putting pressure on the PC ecosystem. Read more ⮕

Enfield Poltergeist: The Haunting of Number 284The story of the so-called Enfield Poltergeist, which took place in a house in Enfield, North London, is being explored in a four-part Apple TV documentary series and two new plays. The house, number 284 on Green Street, was once home to Peggy Hodgson and her four children, who experienced mysterious phenomena in 1977. Psychic investigators were unable to explain the events, making the family and the house famous worldwide. Read more ⮕

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate Halloween LooksMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended a party in Los Angeles, wearing coordinated Halloween costumes inspired by the anime series Death Note. MGK dressed as the character Ryuk, while Megan portrayed a red apple, symbolizing his 'forbidden fruit.' They shared their costumes on social media, despite warnings from SAG-AFTRA not to dress as characters from struck shows and movies. Read more ⮕