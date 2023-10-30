The Book of Mormon is coming back to Manchester - tickets and presale latest

Theatre fans are in a frenzy after producers of hit Broadway and West End musical The Book of Mormon have announced a new UK tour which will see a big return to Manchester. The comedy musical created by South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone played to sell-out crowds on its last tours here in 2019 and 2021.

Now, they have teased a major ticket announcement is on the way. They released a number of pictures last week showing the huge "The Mormons are coming posters" at Manchester landmarks. They also shared on social media that more UK tour dates are set to be announced in coming days. Fans have reacted to the news with a raft of "Yesss" comments and "It's a need".READ MORE: Alton Towers to permanently close down three popular rides next week

Manchester's Palace Theatre and Opera House accounts also shared the images, giving a clear indication that the musical run will be back at one of its venues. An email from producers of the show to subscribers states that the tour will include: "Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham". headtopics.com

The musical follows the story of two missionaries sent to preach the Mormon religion to a remote Ugandan village. The two young men find a notable lack of interest from the villagers, who have bigger things to deal with - such as famine, AIDS, and warfare.

Written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, with Avenue Q's Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon has been showing at London's Prince of Wales theatre since 2013. It is known for its risque and often jaw-dropping satire. headtopics.com

The show continues to play to huge crowds on London's West End and is currently booking through to February 2024 No tour dates have yet been officially confirmed despite the tease that Mancheser, Birmingham and Edinburgh will be included. Although the MEN understands that a formal ticket announcement is set to go live next week.

