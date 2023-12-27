The Bond Between Leon Bailey and His Adopted Father

Craig Butler, Leon Bailey's adopted father, recalls a time when they were caught in a dangerous undercurrent while swimming. They were saved by a young boy, who turned out to be Leon. This incident strengthened their bond. Bailey, who was born in a tough and dangerous ghetto in Jamaica, was adopted by Butler at the age of eight.





