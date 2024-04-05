The Body Shop to close 75 stores and cut 500 jobs

A CVA is a way of restructuring that means a business can continue trading by negotiating its debts, such as cutting rent costs with landlords. Creditors agree to the CVA , put forward by administrators FRP Advisory, it means the business will continue to be a presence on the high street under its current owners - private equity group Aurelius . However, FRP said if a CVA cannot be agreed, it would sell the business and its remaining assets, according to the news report.
As part of the 75 store closures, 500 staff will eventually lose their jobs, with 270 head office roles to be axed as well. Aurelius, which bought the company last November, also confirmed it had sold off most of The Body Shop business in mainland. But the move to sell the business to L'Oreal in 2006 has been seen by some as a key moment when its fortunes started to turn. Dame Anita Roddick, born October 23, 1942, was a British businesswoman, human rights activist and environmental campaigner
The Body Shop Stores Jobs Restructuring CVA Creditors Aurelius High Street Assets L'oreal
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Goal to Support 500 Black People in Scotland's Creative Industries LaunchedA five-year goal to support 500 Black people into and “up” in Scotland’s creative industries has been launched. Despite the underrepresentation and misrepresentation of Black people in the arts sector, there is a significant talent pool. Amazon Prime collaborated with charity Be United to find 200 Black actors for their new adaptation of the Neil Garman novel Anansi Boys.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »