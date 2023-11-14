The Body Shop to be Sold in £207m Deal

Sale of The Body Shop is expected to be finalised by December 31, bosses say. A high street beauty retailer has agreed to sell its 250 stores in a £207million deal after struggling with profitability. The Body Shop is being sold to a private equity group after owner Natura & Co reached a deal with Aurelius Group today. The Brazilian cosmetics maker says the sale is set to be finalised by December 31. It is unclear if the sale will result in store closures or see staff made redundant.

Natura said the agreement includes a potential earn-out of £90million, adding that both the sale price and the earn-out would be paid within five years of the transaction closing. The move represents the second major divestment by Natura this year as part of a broader organisational shakeup, following a deal announced in April to sell luxury brand Aesop to L'Oreal at an enterprise value of roughly £2billion. Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, the Body Shop has grown to have around 7,000 staff, and 900 stores in 20 different countries

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Attacks on Shop Workers on the Rise, Survey FindsNew research reveals that two out of five shop workers face abuse from customers every week, with incidents including shouting, spitting, threats, and physical assault. The abuse is causing high levels of stress and anxiety among employees, leading many to consider quitting their jobs.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: The Style Attic Leeds: Business opens new boutique in Swillington after transforming former laundretteA much-loved Leeds boutique has opened a new shop after transforming a former laundrette.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Man, 22, arrested in connection with fire at Claire's shop in KilmarnockThe blaze was discovered just after midnight, officials have confirmed.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Spat on, assaulted and threatened - two in five shop workers face weekly abuse, report saysThe research comes as a group of more than 55 leading businesses have signed an open letter to Minister for Policing Chris Philp calling for more police action over high levels of abuse.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

EATERLONDON: Italian Sandwich Shop in London Fears Impact of Planned ImprovementsScotti’s Snack Bar, a historic Italian sandwich shop in London, is concerned about the potential negative effects of planned improvements to Clerkenwell Green. The changes include reducing road space and removing parking spaces, which could have a devastating impact on the business.

Source: eaterlondon | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Unbeatable' Garnier body lotion slashed to £5 in early Amazon Black Friday saleAmazon shoppers say this body lotion provides 'perfect relief from dry winter skin'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »