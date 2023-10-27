The best laser cutters in October 2023

Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World.

For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Read more:

CreativeBloq »

The 5 Best New TV Shows of October 2023Darla Contois in Little Bird Read more ⮕

October's Full Hunter's Moon 2023 and what it means for your signThe full moon that follows the Harvest Moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon because it historically coincided with the time hunters headed out in preparation for the winter ahead, using its light to spot game. Read more ⮕

The Metro daily cartoon by Guy Venables: Thursday, 26, October 2023Rishi Sunak has said the threat of AI should be a global priority on alongside nuclear war. Read more ⮕

Horoscope today, October 27, 2023: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg...OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died earlier this year but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes. Read on to see what’s written in the stars for you today. ♈ AR… Read more ⮕

Full Moon in Taurus: What October 2023 means for your star signTaurus is all about indulgence and luxury. Read more ⮕

The Metro daily cartoon by Guy Venables: Wednesday, 25, October 2023King Charles III promotes his aide to 'super equerry'. Read more ⮕