The best Google Fonts in 2023

The best Google Fonts are hugely useful resource for designers. The are lots of them, covering all kinds of styles, they're free to download, and you can use them in both personal and commercial projects.

The biggest challenge is perhaps wading your way through them to choose which ones to use. In 2023, there are now 1,576 font families in the Google Fonts library. It would take a long time to sift through them all. But we, and the designers that contribute to the site, have done just that. And we've picked out a sample of the very best Google fonts that we think are good options to start with.

To use these fonts, you don't have to provide any details or sign up for anything, and there's not need to provide attribution if you use them in your designs. Better still, you can customise them as much as you like! If you'd like even more free goodies, try our list of theis a monospaced, sans-serif design, perfect for uses that need a fixed width. We love the typewriter-esque forms, which add personality to a font that's also brilliant for programming. headtopics.com

Read more:

CreativeBloq »

13 fearsome free Halloween fontsJim McCauley is a writer, performer and cat-wrangler who started writing professionally way back in 1995 on PC Format magazine, and has been covering technology-related subjects ever since, whether it's hardware, software or videogames. Read more ⮕

Love Island's Tom Clare in car accident as he says it 'wasn't his fault'Love Island's Tom Clare has revealed he has been in a car accident as he says it 'wasn't his fault' and 'nobody was hurt' in an update with his nearly 500,000 Instagram followers Read more ⮕

MAFS Roz says 'Tom and I just here living our best life amidst the chaos'Married At First Sight's Roz Darlington has said she and her husband Tom Kriaras are 'living their best life' amid the popular show's continued drama and chaos Read more ⮕

World Rugby finds insufficient evidence to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationThe England flanker alleged he was abused by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

World Rugby finds insufficient evidence to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationThe England flanker alleged he was abused by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale spoilers: Wedding drama revealed for Belle and creepy Tom'We'll see how much of a 'good guy' he really is.' Read more ⮕