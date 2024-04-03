The Benefits of Sleeping on Silk Pillowcases for Skin and Hair

If you're passionate about skincare and beauty, then you know that sleeping on silk pillowcases is super important. Of course, using the right skincare is essential, but sometimes a change as small as your pillowcase can benefit your skin and hair more than a pricey moisturiser. Countless celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Gisele Bündchen swear by sleeping on a silk pillowcase to maintain youthful-looking skin and healthy-looking hair.
Not only can it reduce the appearance of fine lines but it also dehydrates the skin much less than regular cotton pillowcases, keeping the skin looking hydrated and soft., Silk pillowcases work to preserve the natural hairstyle of your hair, reducing any unwanted frizz and helping to detangle. You can achieve healthy, hydrated skin and hair whilst on cloud nine - what more could you ask for? Now's the perfect time to add a silk pillowcase to your bedroo
