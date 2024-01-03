The Benefits of Dry January: Weight Loss, Mental Clarity, and Better Sleep

Studies suggest going sober — even for just a month — has numerous health benefits, including weight loss, mental clarity and better sleep. For many, ringing in 2024 also means kicking off the season of resolutions. Among the list of lifestyle changes is the annual tradition of "Dry January," where many abstain from drinking alcohol for the first month of the year.

It's also great for your wallet and So, if you're thinking of giving up alcohol this month, here's what to know about Dry January and tips to help make your endeavor successful. Dry January began after a woman training for her first half-marathon, Emily Robinson in the U.K., decided to quit drinking for the month. She later went to work for an alcohol awareness organization that launched a national campaign called, which encouraged people to “ditch the hangover, reduce the waistline and save some serious money by giving up alcohol for 31 days





