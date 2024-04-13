The Benefits of Apples and Wholegrains in Daily Meals

Nutrition experts are touting the benefits of having two affordable superfoods incorporated into your daily meals. It turns out that the old adage that an apple a day keeping the doctor away does ring true. Thanks to the minerals and vitamins, humble fruit is championed as a cholesterol combatant, reducing heart disease risk.

Additionally, throwing in wholegrains into your diet can significantly benefit areas like blood pressure and blood sugar levels, acting as a shield against diabetes, cancers, and obesity. It comes as The Times highlighted a JAMA Internal Medicine study that showed people who snacked on at least one apple daily made fewer trips to the GP compared to those who didn't eat the fruit. Compared to oranges, apples contain less vitamin C but make up for it with an impressive fibre content - outshining melons - and packing double the quantity found in pears. Pectin, a unique type of fibre present in the skin and cord of apples, contributes majorly to their health benefits. Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson, author of Unprocess Your Life, told the publication: "Pectin, also found in pears and plums, has been shown in studies, including a review in the journal Clinical Nutrition, to improve blood cholesterol levels. That will help to reduce the risk of heart disease." Experts also urged Brits to incorporate more wholegrains like quinoa, bulgur, rye, oats, spelt and buckwheat into their diets, reports Gloucestershire Liv

