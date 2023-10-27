The beguiling Spanish villages you probably hadn’t thought to visit

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has named its ‘Best Tourism Villages’. Here is our pick of three highlights in SpainFood-loving cities and sunny Mediterranean beaches might come to mind if you are dreaming of a trip to Spain, but there is also a world of go-slow rural beauty to discover beyond the classic spots in one of the the most enduringly popular countries for tourism.

Since the 50s, populations have fallen (and even disappeared) in many rural areas of Spain as people relocated to the big(Empty Spain). But some Spaniards are now returning to their roots, opening up all kinds of creative tourism businesses – stylish B&Bs, adventure-activity operators – in small rural communities, often supported by local investment and initiatives.

From drinking in medieval Aragonese architecture in Cantavieja and discovering innovative interior cuisine in Sigüenza to hiking around the invitingly green Basque mountains in Oñati, here’s how to dive into the three off-the-beaten-track Spanish destinations crowned among the Unwto’s 54 winners for 2023. headtopics.com

Hidden in southeast Aragón’s Maestrazgo area (which spills over into neighbouring Valencia), Cantavieja is home to around only 700 people today. But it once played a key role during Spain’s 19th-century Carlist Wars. This honey-coloured, partly walled village ripples along a 0.6-mile-tall (1km) crag above the Cantavieja River.

Walking routes thread through the quiet surrounding countryside, among them the long-distance GR8 path, which links up with the recently developed 39-mile-long Ruta del Silencio (Silent Route), an unbelievably beautiful driving itinerary tracking across Teruel province from Gargallo to Cantavieja.(around 2¾-hours’ drive away) or Teruel’s Unesco-listed Mudéjar architecture (75 minutes’ drive). Or fly into Valencia, from where it’s just over two hours by car to Cantavieja. headtopics.com

