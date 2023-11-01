The Beatles' final song Now And Then: When is it out and what will it sound like?

After a week of build-up, The Beatles will release what's been billed as their "final song" on Thursday.
All four Beatles feature on the track, which will be the last credited to Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr. Simultaneously, the song will arrive on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music.
It was finished in the studio last year by Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. George Harrison will appear via rhythm guitar parts he recorded in 1995, and producer Giles Martin has added a new string arrangement. headtopics.com
The band also attempted to record Now And Then, but the session was quickly abandoned. "It was one day - one afternoon, really - messing with it," producer Jeff Lynne recalled. In the end, the quality of the recording was considered too poor to salvage. Harrison reportedly called it "rubbish", but McCartney never let go of the idea.During the making of The Beatles' Get Back documentary, director Peter Jackson's film company developed a piece of software that allowed them to "de-mix" muddled recordings of overlapping sounds.
