The Beatles' Final Song 'Now and Then' to be Released for the First Time

The Beatles' final song, Now and Then, will be heard for the very first time later today. The song features musical contributions from all four members of the group including guitar recorded by the late George Harrison in 1995, and vocals by John Lennon drawn from the song’s original late-70s demo

. The track was shelved after George was said to be concerned that "technical issues with Now and Then were insurmountable" and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a "high enough standard". At 2pm today, November 2, fans will be able to hear the track in all its glory after AI technology brought the standards up to scratch. The Craig Charles’ show on BBC Radio 6 Music will play the track on the air but fans in Liverpool can call into The Jacaranda on Slater Street for a more personal listen. The Jacaranda said: "As the first place The Beatles played, we recognise the importance The Jacaranda has to Beatles fans so we've made the decision to invite everybody, both customers and non-customers, to come to The Jacaranda and listen to Now and Then when the single is released. "We'll be playing Now and Then at 2pm and again at 6pm. We hope to see you there.

