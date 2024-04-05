The 'Balmoral Experience' Sells Out Instantly

Forget Taylor Swift or Queen Bey - the hottest ticket of the summer has been snapped up quicker than you can say I fancy a Gay Gordon. At only £100 a pop, the ' Balmoral Experience ' was priced way too cheaply. As the gig went live, the Royal website crashed under the tidal wave of demand, selling out immediately.

Which means that monarchists and nosey parkers (like myself) must try and pick up an expensive re-sale online, having missed the chance to peek inside a real monarch's palace, one that's actually inhabited for about six whole weeks of the year! Not just a 'visit' to a set of rooms that doubled for a Royal residence in the Crown, but a chance to see the actual sofas where the late Queen and Prince Philip sipped G and T's before supper and played cards before be

Balmoral Castle round-trip could be three-times as much as tour ticket priceA double room in the closest hotel to Balmoral, a 15-minute drive away, costs £650 a night

