The Atari 2600: A Game Changer in Video Game History

These days, internet historians will enthusiastically explain how the 2600 (or the Atari VCS, as it was originally called) was responsible for the video game crash of 1983 and almost brought the entire hobby to its knees until Putting aside the fact that this take is extremely America-centric – Japan didn’t have a crash and Europe was doing just fine with the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64, thanks very much – it also overshadows the fact that the Atari 2600 played a huge part in making video games popular in the first place. It’s now been 46 years since the console was first released, and it stands as the video game equivalent of the Lumière brothers’ early movies. Just as audience members in 1896 shrieked in terror at the sight of a giant train pulling up in front of them, so too did players in 1977 whoop with joy at Combat, its bundled two-player tank game. Place either work in front of today’s generation and they’ll wonder what all the fuss wa

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Quick and Easy Game Completions on Xbox Game PassThere is loads of easy Gamerscore up for grabs if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber! Check out our list of quick completions available with Game Pass:

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

EUROGAMER: Digital Eclipse Keeps Game History Alive in Playable FormDigital Eclipse, the team behind The Making of Karateka, discusses their work in preserving game history in dynamic, playable form.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

PCGAMER: Doom: The Game that Defined PC GamingA look back at the game Doom and its impact on PC gaming, establishing the PC as a premium gaming platform.

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

PCGAMER: Half-Life 2: The Game That Changed EverythingThings start to get Steamy as we continue our tour of the most important moments of the last 30 years of PC gaming history with the 2000s

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

F365: Erik ten Hag's Points Per Game Record at Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag's points per game record at Manchester United puts him in ninth place, above Mikel Arteta. Despite falling short in the Premier League, he has performed well at Arsenal and is expected to improve with more financial support.

Source: F365 | Read more »

CREATİVEBLOQ: The Shifting Landscape of VR: A Creative Approach to Game DevelopmentSeb Bouzac, creative director at Archaic, discusses the need for developers to think creatively and finesse the fundamentals of virtual reality in the ever-changing VR landscape. He also shares insights into the design process of their game, Foundation, and how they aimed to create a believable world.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »