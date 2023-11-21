The Association Between Periodontitis, Low-Grade Systemic Inflammation, and Mortality

Recent studies have highlighted the role of low-grade systemic inflammation in linking periodontitis to cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcomes, but many aspects remain unclear. This study examines the independent and reciprocal associations of periodontitis and low-grade systemic inflammation with all-cause and CVD mortality in a large-scale cohort. A total of 3047 participants from the prospective, population-based Study of Health in Pomerania (SHIP-START) were followed for a period of 13.

0 ± 2.4 years. For the association between various inflammation/periodontitis measures and mortality, hazard ratios (HRs) were obtained from covariate-adjusted Cox proportional hazards models. Interactions were analysed in joint models: on the multiplicative scale, HRs were reported and on the additive scale, relative excess risks due to interaction (RERI) were calculated. Subject and variable-specific interval records were used to account for time-varying exposures and covariates





BioMedCentral » / 🏆 22. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study finds association between frequent mobile phone use and semen qualityDoes electromagnetic radiation emitted by mobile phones affect semen quality? While various environmental and lifestyle factors have been proposed to explain the decline in semen quality observed over the last fifty years, the role of mobile phones has yet to be demonstrated.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Multinational study confirms association between CT scans in young people and increased risk of cancerA multinational study of almost one million individuals confirms a strong and clear association between exposure to radiation from CT scans in young people and an increased risk of blood cancers. This is the main conclusion of the analyses led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in the EPI-CT study.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study Investigates the Association Between Cannabis Use and GlaucomaDoes cannabis use impact the risk of glaucoma? New study investigates🌿👁️🔬 Glaucoma Research Cannabis EyeHealth MedicalScience IntraocularPressure VisionCare Optometry SciReports

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study Finds Association Between Coffee Consumption and Irritable Bowel Syndrome RiskResearchers investigate the association between coffee consumption and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) risk in a recent study. The study finds that coffee intake is associated with an increased risk of developing IBS.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Ex-chair of Scottish Police Muslim Association accused of embezzlingA FORMER chairperson of the Scottish Police Muslim Association accused of embezzling £23,000 from the organisation was given a new trial date…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Association between Ultra-Processed Foods Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease RiskThis study examines the association between ultra-processed foods consumption and cardiovascular disease risk. It also identifies plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods. The study includes 26,369 participants from the Swedish Malmö Diet and Cancer Study. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to analyze the associations of ultra-processed foods intake with risks of cardiovascular disease. Linear regression models were used to identify the plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods intake.

Source: BioMedCentral - 🏆 22. / 71 Read more »