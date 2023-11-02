United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The Assassination Of JFK: Minute By Minute, by Jonathan Mayo, is published by Short Books on November 9. He had won admiration for his handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis and brought glamour to the White House but for many he was a divisive and hated figure. His assassination in Dallas gave birth to hundreds of conspiracy theories that are argued over today. As the 60th anniversary of JFK's murder approaches, Jonathan Mayo tells the story of the day that shook the world. Friday, November 22, 1963 7.30am President Kennedy is asleep in Suite 850 in the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth. Today he will make two speeches in the city and then fly to Dallas. JFK is in Texas because he needs to win friends in the South — his support for civil rights has severely dented his popularity and the election is just a year away. Also with him on the trip is his Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson. George Thomas, his valet, knocks on the door to wake Kennedy. 'Mr President, it's raining out.' He hears him stir and reply: 'That's too bad.' JFK's wife Jackie, 34, is happy that it's raining, as that means the bubbletop cover will be on the presidential limousine and it'll keep her hair from blowing about. This trip is Jackie's first extended appearance in public since losing a baby in August. President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy smile at the crowds lining their motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 196

