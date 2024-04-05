The Apprentice: Final five candidates revealed after double dumping

It is the week The Apprentice candidates are always desperate to last long enough for - when they can be grilled on their business plans . Making it to the final five is no mean feat, and the entrepreneurs soaring through to the 2024 series' penultimate episode have been revealed after a savage double dumping . Phil, Rachel, Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Paul Midha will battle it out in a series of tough interviews, conducted by Lord Alan Sugar's advisors.

In Thursday's episode, both teams were tasked with creating a vegan cheese that would entice consumers, in order to secure sales from major supermarkets. As project manager Phil Turner finally bagged his first win for his team and their truffle cheese alternative, Rachel Woolford was in the firing line when her curry product fell flat. In the end Foluso Falade and Steve Darken were fired by Lord Sugar. Phil's team created the product Scrumptious Spread - which didn't impress supermarket Tesco in the presentation phas

