The Adaptation of Pigeons to Urban Environments

If you’ve walked through the centre of Lincoln at any point in the last few years, you’d have done very well not to have encountered at least one pigeon roaming the streets, but the question is: How did this bird adapt from the steep rocks of cliffs to busy, urban communities? The history of the pigeon is a very long one, and their role in society cannot be understated.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust explained the “feral pigeons” we see on High Streets and in town centres are descendants of “rock doves” that have adapted to more urban surroundings over time. “They were originally domesticated to provide food, but soon found their way into our towns and cities, farmland and woodlands.” The pigeon was first domesticated by humans over 5,000 years ago, according to the RSPCA, and were originally bred for food and to carry messages before the days of phone calls and social media inboxes. Pigeons came into their own in terms of assisting humanity during the First and Second World War, transporting important messages to home coops beyond the front lin





