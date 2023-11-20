The 50 Dunks Project: Finding Adventure in Water

Go to 50 different bodies of water — swimming holes, hot springs, rivers, lakes, tiny creeks and oceans are all equally valid. Dunk, swim, or soak — but immerse fully, head under water, or it won’t count. Chronicle the dunk with a picture (or five) and a post. Complete the challenge by the time I turn 50. That’s how I started the adventure I came to call the 50 Dunks Project. I kicked it off a year and a half before that milestone birthday, which I started dreading well in advance.
I had always been the girl who was eager to grow up: to check the box, to collect the diploma, to set up the house, to become an adult. But by my late 40s, I felt strongly that adulthood, at least the conventional way I pursued it, sucks. Two painful ordeals — my mother’s death by suicide, and my former husband’s long cancer treatment and bone marrow transplant, during which I served as his caregiver — combined with the ordinary stresses and inequities of work, a faltering marriage and motherhood had left me exhausted and emotionally and creatively drained by the time I was 49
