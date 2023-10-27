The 5 Best New TV Shows of October 2023

fter a few scant months, TV has, to a great extent, rebounded in October 2023. Horror stalwart Mike Flanagan returned with acontinues, outstanding international imports—a heart-wrenching Canadian drama, a gritty Korean thriller, a wildly offbeat family sitcom from the UK—continued to fill holes in a release schedule pocked with production delays. Here are the best new shows I had the pleasure of watching this month.

There are plenty of reviews out there that will give you a more thorough summary of this grimy, violent Korean thriller from creator Jeon Woo-sung. Personally—with the caveat that squeamish viewers should steer clear—I think you should go intoknowing as little as possible about the plot, which shifts tectonically within the premiere.

Read more:

TIME »

The 10 best TV shows to watch this week, from Survivor to TimeAlso, Ashley Jensen takes over from Douglas Henshall as the lead of Shetland and The Gilded Age returns for a second season Read more ⮕

We’re TV experts and these are the 13 best Apple TV+ shows to watchNeed ideas of what to watch on Apple TV+ in 2023? Read more ⮕

Fortnite to get new amazing game mode in Chapter 5, leak showsEpic Games is working on adding a new Fortnite mode that is supposed to arrive with the release of Chapter 5. Read more ⮕

New aerial footage shows sickening hit that caused Brock Purdy concussion symptoms...New television footage shows the moment Brock Purdy suffered the head injury that could keep him out San Francisco’s week eight game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Wednesday 49e… Read more ⮕

- The most incredible story to emerge yet of survival at Nova festival: New footage shows...Dor Kapah, an Israeli civilian at the Nova music festival on the day Hamas gunmen streamed over the Gaza border, recalls piloting a getaway vehicle filled with terrified civilians while fleeing terrorists on motorbikes. Read more ⮕

- The most incredible story to emerge yet of survival at Nova festival: New footage shows...Dor Kapah, an Israeli civilian at the Nova music festival on the day Hamas gunmen streamed over the Gaza border, recalls piloting a getaway vehicle filled with terrified civilians while fleeing terrorists on motorbikes. Read more ⮕