‘The $3 Million Mistake': New film follows ‘phenomenal' lottery investigation

A new documentary from the NBC10 Boston Investigators explores the surprising journey of a lottery ticket and a series of events that concluded with criminal charges and a search for the rightful winnerImagine buying a lottery ticket that hits a multi-million-dollar jackpot, but you didn't know you won.

That scenario plays out in"The $3 Million Mistake," a new documentary produced by the NBC10 Boston Investigators. "It's a phenomenal story," said Dan O'Neil, the director of compliance and security of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission."It's the most unique case I've ever worked on."

The film takes you through the surprising journey of a lottery ticket and a series of events that concluded with criminal charges and a search for the rightful winner."It's amazing the twists and turns the journey of those tickets have gone through," said Paul Little, a Lakeville resident involved in the investigation. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Donald Trump Jr. begins testifying at $250 million New York fraud trialDonald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump are all set to testify in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud… Read more ⮕

I bought a house on a flood plain – don’t make the same mistake as meStorm Babet completely submerged Karen Grayson's home, she's been left with repairs worth thousands of pounds - and no insurance cover Read more ⮕

New Study Shows Rise of Three New Accents in Young PeopleA new study by Essex University reveals that young people are adopting three new accents, replacing traditional accents like the King's English and Cockney speech. The study shows that these new accents are being picked up fluidly across different social groups and geographical areas, partly due to the influence of celebrities. Read more ⮕

Alec Baldwin Steps Out in New York City Amidst Potential New ChargesAlec Baldwin appeared downcast as he walked in New York City on Halloween following the announcement by New Mexico prosecutors that they plan to recharge him with involuntary manslaughter. Read more ⮕

Police Admit Mistake After Officer Tears Down Posters of Israeli HostagesPolice in Manchester have admitted their mistake after an officer was caught on camera tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. The officer ignored pleas from concerned onlookers and removed the fliers, which depicted individuals kidnapped by Hamas. Greater Manchester Police's chief constable acknowledged the error and stated that the officer's actions were not malicious. He explained that the officer had been instructed to remove the posters due to multiple complaints. The chief constable emphasized that the officer's behavior contradicted the guidelines given to the police force. Read more ⮕

Police Admit Mistake After Officer Tears Down Posters of Israeli HostagesPolice in Manchester have admitted their mistake after an officer was caught on camera tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. The officer, who ignored pleas from concerned onlookers, was following instructions to remove the posters due to complaints. The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police acknowledged the error and stated that there was no malicious intent behind the officer's actions. Read more ⮕