Did you hear the story about the Scotsman, the two Irishman, the horse and the £900 million in bank interest charges? If so, you are probably a Manchester United fan and are already familiar with the row involving Sir Alex Ferguson over the ownership of Rock of Gibraltar which changed the course of the club's history.

In the early part of the century, Rock of Gibraltar was also part owned by Coolmore - the racing operation of JP Macmanus and John Magnier, who were the biggest shareholders inbelieved he was entitled to half of the stud fees from Rock of Gibraltar and threatened to sue the owners of the club he managed, eventually settling for an out of court settlement of £2.5 million.

Watching this from Florida was Malcolm Glazer - a relatively small shareholder in the club, who, sensing the unhappiness of the Irish racing owners, bought into Manchester United including the shares of McManus and Magnier.This allowed Glazer to take control of United, but as he did not have the money himself to fund the share acquisition, he used the club itself to borrow and pay the existing shareholders. These borrowings came initially at very high interest rates. headtopics.com

The borrowings of the club stood at £613 million at June 30, per the accounts, but the small print also showed that a further £140 million has been borrowed since then.

To make matters worse, the signings have been on credit - with Manchester United paying instalments over periods up to five years.in the summer 2023 window as it already owed £276 million to other clubs for outstanding instalments in bringing the likes of headtopics.com

When Sir Alex retired in 2013, United owed other clubs just £34 million on transfer instalments, but the Glazers' decision to use the Old Trafford credit card rather than put money into the club themselves has seen this figure soar.

