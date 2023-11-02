The 2023-24 Premier League table is unlikely to change dramatically – here are the numbers that prove it

There is an understanding that a league table does not truly “take shape” until 10 games of the season have been played. It is an ancient and arbitrary threshold that we have created for ourselves, but one that does have some merit. First, it is a nice round number. Second, it’s… double figures. It’s also precisely 26.3158 per cent of the way through the league season, which makes it feel odd to infer much about the final positions each team will occupy in May 2024.

The difference between a team finishing in first or second is not significant mathematically but immeasurable in its importance. We should still get the final-day drama of title races, European pushes and relegation battles, but the wider analysis of league standings shows that a decent projection can be made pretty early on. The implications of this are interesting.

