The 15 dreamiest homes on earth

A sculptural sun hat of a home, this Rajasthan house has rooms that are wrapped in a waved second skin, creating cooler semi‑open spaces that are accessed through large arched openings. Inside, a corridor with a pool at one end runs through the building, with living areas given different ceiling heights depending on their use.
This family home is wrapped in a pleated concrete curtain to shield it from Melbourne’s bustling city streets while allowing natural light to filter in and flow through the interior. Concrete surfaces set the tone inside, and are softened by organic forms such as a spiral staircase and the textural interplay of wood, travertine and green quartzite.A house perfectly adapted to its surroundings on Amami Ōshima in Japan.
Traditional handcraftsmanship is fused with cutting-edge engineering in this house in Jaipur, India. Every element – from the basement raft to the retaining walls and lintels – is crafted from stone blocks taken from a local quarry or excavated from the site. The outcome? An enveloping, contemporary space with vaulted ceilings, gigantic circular windows and gravity-defying zigzagging staircases.
Why have walls and doors when you can divide rooms with sweeping curves, apertures and level changes? At this home on a working farm in Victoria, Australia, the earthy palette reflects its rural surroundings, while part of the property doubles as a gallery to indulge the family's passion for art.
Rising from the remains of a farmhouse destroyed during earthquakes in Italy, Casa Ward's stone-clad concrete frame will resist future seismic shocks. The house in Sarnano faces the Sibillini Mountains, and its layout is staggered with alternating courtyards and simple open-plan interiors that are oriented towards views of the mountainscape. Casa Ward by Carl Fredrik Svenstedt; carlfredriksvenstedt.