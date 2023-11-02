U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited Vermont, the state responsible for roughly half of the nation’s maple syrup outputA member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet joined Vermont’s governor and state agriculture officials Friday to celebrate the kick-off to the sweetest time of the year in Vermont: maple season.

“That’s pretty good,” Perdue observed. “A smaller state like Vermont, and half the U.S. production? That’s a big deal.”According to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, in 2018, Vermont producers made more than 1.9-million gallons of the all-natural sweet product, worth more than $53-million.Maple producers such as Georgia Mountain Maples are now hoping for a gradual arrival to spring. Temperatures below freezing at night and around 40 during the day are considered ideal for a good maple crop.

Also at the maple event, Perdue was greeted by several dairy farmers who pleaded with him for policies to help struggling milk producers. “The dairy farmers don’t have any money to operate with, the grain farmers don’t have any money to operate with—those are the economic engines for the rural community across this country,” Sheldon dairy farmer Bill Rowell said in an interview with necn about the concerns. “So what happens? Is everybody going to move to the city? Who’s going to produce our food?” headtopics.com

Perdue predicted relief should come through market protection provisions in the federal farm bill, and through new trade agreements.

