Thailand Warns Against Releasing Fish and Turtles into Waterways

A dead fish floats in a moat a day after being released during the Loy Krathong Festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand , in 2014.
ood intentions can sometimes be misguided. Thailand’s freshwater ecosystems this time of year are a testament to that. Ahead of the Buddhist holiday of Songkran, also known as the Thai New Year, which began on Saturday and ends on Monday, Thailand’s Department of FisheriesBuddhists thinking of releasing fish and turtles into local waterways—a popular practice known as “ploi pla” and believed to make merit, or bring good karma—that doing so would actually be a grave sin.
Bancha Sukkaew, the chief of the department, said people should avoid releasing alien species, including some breeds of catfish, pet fish, cichlids, turtles, and crayfish, into natural water. Some of the fish, he explained, are unable to survive in the water they’re released into; in other cases, the introduction of an alien species may disturb the ecosystem.
Many Buddhists believe that releasing animals into the wild—thereby giving them a new lease on life—earns merit that can be transferred to the afterlife, and it is common for people to release fish or birds during major holidays or events such as weddings. In a highly-watched first public appearance in March since his early release from prison on corruption charges, former Thai premierreleased more than 30,000 fish into a lake in Chiang Mai to make merit.
