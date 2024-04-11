Thai Prime Minister Announces $14 Billion Cash Handout Program

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced a cash handout program of almost $14 billion to jumpstart the country's lagging economy. The program will provide 10,000 baht ($275) each to 50 million Thais via a digital wallet in the fourth quarter.

The government hopes that these handouts, along with other stimulus measures, will boost growth by up to 1.8 percentage points. The funding for the cash handouts comes from the budget and loans from a state lender.

Thailand Cash Handouts Digital Wallet Stimulus Measures Economic Growth

