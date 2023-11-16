Thai investors take control of Selfridges. Central Group, a Thai company worth over $12 billion, has fully taken over British luxury brand Selfridges. The Central Group's founder, Tiang Chirathivat, started the company in 1927 and had 26 children. This acquisition raises hopes that the Thai firm can save Selfridges from its financial struggles and bring luxury Western brands to Thailand.

