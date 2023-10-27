Thai football team cave survivor takes own life in UK

The captain of a Thai football team which became trapped in a cave for nine days in 2018 after being caught out by flooding took his own life while at a football academy in the UK five years later, a coroner has ruled. Duangphet Phromthep, also known as Dom, died at Kettering General Hospital on February 14, two days after being found unconscious at Brooke House College in Market Harborough, Leicestershire. Following an inquest into the 17-year-old's death on October 4 at Leicester Coroner's Court, Professor Catherine Mason, senior coroner for Leicester City and South Leicestershire, recorded a conclusion of suicide. In a record of the inquest, Prof Mason said: 'Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did. 'It could not have been foreseen or prevented. Duangphet Phromthep, also known as Dom, died at Kettering General Hospital on February 14 He was captain of a Thai football team that became trapped in an underground cave system in 2018, triggering an international search and rescue operation Duangpetch 'Dom' Promthep (right) filmed by rescuers in the cave after he and his teammates were found 'The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstance Read more:

DailyMailUK »

Meghan Markle's reaction to the major error made during her first public speech revealedPrince Harry's then-fiancée made headlines after appearing at the 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards Read more ⮕

Parasite nicknamed 'monster in a barrel' and inspired Alien films found on Isles of ScillyThe marine creatures were last recorded on the Isles of Scilly in 2018. Read more ⮕

Celebration of Indian music, dance and culture coming to cityIndian festival Indika returns to Liverpool for the first time since 2018. Read more ⮕

Thai football team cave survivor takes own life in UKThe captain of a Thai football team, who survived being trapped in a cave for nine days in 2018, has taken his own life while at a football academy in the UK five years later, according to a coroner's ruling. Read more ⮕

Thai cave rescue survivor takes own life at UK football academyA teenage survivor of the Thai cave rescue has tragically taken his own life while attending a football academy in the UK. The reasons behind his actions remain unclear. Read more ⮕

Thai cave rescue: Duangphet Phromthep killed himself at school in UKA senior coroner tells the inquest Duangphet Phromthep's death 'could not have been foreseen or prevented'. Read more ⮕