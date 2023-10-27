Thai cave rescue survivor takes own life at UK football academy

A TEEN who was one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave took his own life while at a football academy in the UK, an inquest heard. South Leicestershire Police, who investigated the incident, said it is not clear 'why he took the actions that he did'. Duangphet, known as Dan, was born in Thailand, with his mum Thanapron Phromthep previously making a plea for his 'body and soul' to be taken back to the country. Duangphet was the captain of the Wild Boars when they became trapped along with their coach after venturing into the Tham Luang caves in June 2018 Read more:

Thai football team captain who was trapped in cave killed himself, coroner rulesThe coroner said Duangphet Phromthep's death 'could not have been foreseen or prevented'.

