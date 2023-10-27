Thai cave rescue: Duangphet Phromthep killed himself at school in UK

Duangphet Phromthep was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 12 February.Following an inquest into the 17-year-old's death, a senior coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.
In the record of inquest, Prof Catherine Mason said: "Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did."The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances."Known as Dom, he had previously gained worldwide fame as the captain of The Wild Boars football team, or Moo Pa in Thai.
He and his teammates became trapped in caves after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.The boys and their 25-year-old coach spent nine days in darkness without food before they were found by an international search and rescue effort involving about 10,000 people.Dom's inquest was opened on 22 February and concluded on 4 October at Leicester Coroner's Court. headtopics.com
