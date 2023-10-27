Thai cave rescue: Duangphet Phromthep killed himself at school in UK

Duangphet Phromthep was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 12 February.Following an inquest into the 17-year-old's death, a senior coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.

In the record of inquest, Prof Catherine Mason said: "Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did."The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances."Known as Dom, he had previously gained worldwide fame as the captain of The Wild Boars football team, or Moo Pa in Thai.

He and his teammates became trapped in caves after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.The boys and their 25-year-old coach spent nine days in darkness without food before they were found by an international search and rescue effort involving about 10,000 people.Dom's inquest was opened on 22 February and concluded on 4 October at Leicester Coroner's Court. headtopics.com

"Since this tragedy, our dedicated pastoral team has continued to provide support to students and colleagues.If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can visit

Read more:

bbcemt »

Thai football team captain who was trapped in cave killed himself, coroner rulesThe coroner said Duangphet Phromthep’s death ‘could not have been foreseen or prevented’. Read more ⮕

Thai football team captain who was trapped in cave killed himself, coroner rulesThe coroner said Duangphet Phromthep’s death ‘could not have been foreseen or prevented’. Read more ⮕

Buckshaw Village takeaway Taste of Thailand closes due to running costsA popular Thai takeaway has closed its doors due to a ‘dramatic rise in running costs’. Read more ⮕

Thai cave rescue survivor takes own life at UK football academyA teenage survivor of the Thai cave rescue has tragically taken his own life while attending a football academy in the UK. The reasons behind his actions remain unclear. Read more ⮕

MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Friday Practice ResultsFriday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship. Read more ⮕

2023 MotoGP Thailand: Friday practiceReigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft… Read more ⮕