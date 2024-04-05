Test Your Knowledge with Our Quiz

Another week has come and gone and many people will be chilling out over the coming days with a cup of tea and some good TV. If you are feeling a bit bored this weekend and want to give your mind a bit of a workout, then why not give our new quiz a go? If you ever fancied yourself as a bit of a contender on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire , then you should definitely try this quiz out.
The questions used in this quiz have all appeared on the hit ITV gameshow so you may recognise some of them if you have watched the programme before. If you can't see the quiz below, then you can click on this link to take part. Did you get a perfect 10 out of 10? Let us know in the comments below. If you do want to see how much working out your brain can handle then why not give one of our puzzles a go. Check out last week's quiz for another fun challenge and test your brain with this fun Euros-themed braintease
