Tess Daly is a bronzed beauty in bathrobe photo ahead of Strictly

sequin outfitsSharing two selfies from her dressing room, Tess posed in a fluffy bathrobe, posting before and after photos of her glam ritual.

"Friday=Strictly spray tans," the 54-year-old wrote, accompanied by an orange emoji, poking fun at the belief thatTess Daly shared a peek inside her dressing room In one photo, Tess wears her hair down, framing her face, pre-spray tan, while in the second the star dons a fetching hairnet, to keep her trademark blonde locks protected from her tan.Pre-tan, Tess looks noticeably paler, while she is a glowing goddess in the second snap.

"Beautiful dress. Really glamorous," one praised, while another commented: "Gorgeous! Your dress is amazing!" The results show saw Tess continue to embrace sparkle, but this time wearing a black mini-dress which showed off her never-ending legs. "Another lovely sparkly dress Tess," one fan wrote, with a second commenting: "Love your dress Tess." She starts her day with five minutes of skipping, explaining: "I don't like sweating much."

She added: "If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning, it's a brilliant way to wake up – better than a cup of coffee I'd say! And it's cheap and cheerful – just buy a skipping rope from"

She went on: "You can skip inside if the weather is bad, it's an all-weather exercise that really gets your circulation going, it wakes you up, and it keeps you trim. I like skipping, it's a joyful exercise that puts a smile on your face." headtopics.com

