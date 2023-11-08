Tesco's Saving Stamps scheme comes to an end

One of Tesco's long-running savings schemes, Saving Stamps, has officially come to an end. The scheme allowed customers to buy stamps throughout the year and spend them on bills in December. The stamps went off sale on October 16, and any leftover stamps must be spent by December 31. Tesco customers can convert leftover stamps for a Tesco gift card. Tesco has launched its Clubcard Christmas Savers programme as an alternative to the Saving Stamps scheme.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Tesco customer warning as Saving Stamps scheme finally comes to endCustomers don't have much time left to use up any leftover stamps

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

HELLOMAG: King Charles's cousin can't contain her excitement over new royal stampsThe equestrian and new mother is a distant relative of the monarch

Source: hellomag | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Tesco launches FREE Santa's grotto with customers queuing for hours to bookThe supermarket has had to pause its online booking system because of demand for tickets

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Tesco launches FREE Santa's grotto with customers queuing for hours to bookThe supermarket has had to pause its online booking system because of demand for tickets

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

İTVLONDON: 'Harassment' of poppy seller in Lurgan supermarket condemned by unionistsPolice said officers attended the Tesco store in Lurgan after reports of a 'verbal altercation'.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Tesco shoppers hit with eight-week warningMillions of people shop at Tesco each week

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »